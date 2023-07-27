EDITORIAL: End the secrecy on Covid-19 vaccine contracts
27 July 2023 - 05:00
Secret government deals are rarely in the public interest. They provide cover for malfeasance and protect the signatories from public scrutiny.
Thus the Health Justice Initiative should be applauded for taking legal action seeking to compel the health department to disclose its Covid-19 vaccine contracts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.