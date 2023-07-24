National / Health

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Government to go to court to keep vaccine contracts secret

Business Day TV speaks to Wits University healthcare governance expert Alex van den Heever

24 July 2023 - 19:32 Business Day TV

The Department of Health is determined to keep the vaccine contracts that it signed with pharmaceutical manufacturers during the pandemic a secret.

Government will head to court to try to keep this detail under wraps amid expired vaccines possibly costing the country R3.9bn.

Business Day TV spoke to Wits University healthcare governance expert Alex van den Heever for more detail on the secrecy surrounding these contracts.

