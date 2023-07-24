High noon for Covid deals as state goes to court to keep vaccine contracts secret
Activists want details of penalties and price
24 July 2023 - 06:00
The department of health goes to court on Tuesday in a high-stakes case in which it is pushing back against efforts by activists to force it to open its books on the secret Covid-19 vaccine contracts it signed with pharmaceutical manufacturers.
These deals were clinched at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when the government relaxed its procurement rules to try to speed up access to personal protective equipment, tests and vaccines in the face of fierce global competition for these scarce commodities...
