President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under heavy pressure since he ascended to the highest office in the land in 2018 for his poor leadership skills. One of the most recurring criticisms is that he lets decisions on big issues linger for too long.
A live, recent example is the cabinet reshuffle. Rumours that he would rejig his cabinet have been bubbling under for more than six months, fanned in recent weeks by his announcement that he would appoint the minister of electricity, and the governing party’s announcement that an executive shake-up would be “done and dusted” by the end of February. That is today. ..
EDITORIAL: Waiting for the reshuffle and other decisions
It seems President Cyril Ramaphosa is still consulting
