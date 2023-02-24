Politics

Ramaphosa holds cabinet reshuffle consultations with Cosatu and SACP

The president’s consultations with ANC alliance partners have traditionally signaled that cabinet changes are imminent

24 February 2023 - 19:35 Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee

Changes to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet could come soon as he began consultations with ANC alliance partners Cosatu and the SA Communist Party (SACP) on Friday.

Consultations among the ANC-led tripartite alliance are traditionally regarded as a signal that Ramaphosa, who has kept his cards close to his chest since being re-elected as ANC president in December, is done applying his mind to an impending shake-up of the national executive...

