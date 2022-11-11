Nasdaq jumps over 7% as CPI report indicates cooler-than-expected inflation
This year the event at Spier takes its inspiration from Benin’s sacred forests dedicated to the veneration of women
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The head of the multinational raw materials manufacturer and supplier says ongoing port congestion may impact sales volumes in the first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
The running battle between parliament’s public finance watchdog and the State Security Agency (SSA) over a report on the vetting of Eskom’s senior management highlights the need for greater transparency over an entity that operates behind a veil of secrecy.
It was precisely this secrecy and lack of accountability that made possible the nepotism, abuse of power and brazen looting of millions of rand from the SSA during the state-capture years, highlighted in disturbing detail in the Zondo commission of inquiry report...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: More light needs to shine on State Security Agency
Excesses of the past must be averted through greater transparency
The running battle between parliament’s public finance watchdog and the State Security Agency (SSA) over a report on the vetting of Eskom’s senior management highlights the need for greater transparency over an entity that operates behind a veil of secrecy.
It was precisely this secrecy and lack of accountability that made possible the nepotism, abuse of power and brazen looting of millions of rand from the SSA during the state-capture years, highlighted in disturbing detail in the Zondo commission of inquiry report...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.