Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: More light needs to shine on State Security Agency

Excesses of the past must be averted through greater transparency

11 November 2022 - 05:00 Linda Ensor

The running battle between parliament’s public finance watchdog and the State Security Agency (SSA) over a report on the vetting of Eskom’s senior management highlights the need for greater transparency over an entity that operates behind a veil of secrecy.

It was precisely this secrecy and lack of accountability that made possible the nepotism, abuse of power and brazen looting of millions of rand from the SSA during the state-capture years, highlighted in disturbing detail in the Zondo commission of inquiry report...

