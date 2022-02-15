Opinion / Columnists YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Knowing your Nips from your Nicoc The bewildering architecture of our security, policing and intelligence needs to be unpacked B L Premium

The release of the expert panel report on the July 2021 unrest, and the announcement of steps to be taken in its wake by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2022 state of the nation address, have helped thrust our security and intelligence services onto the centre stage again.

Discussion had already been enhanced by the exposure of the role of those services during the state capture years, at the Zondo commission hearings as well as the more recent February 8-9 interviews for intelligence inspector-general...