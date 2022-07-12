×

JOHN DLUDLU: Briefing on last year’s unrest shows government is out of its depth

SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

12 July 2022 - 16:59

Last Friday, security cluster ministers briefed the media on what the government had done to bring those behind last July’s mayhem in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to book.

This public relations exercise — meant to coincide with the first anniversary of the wanton looting, violence, murder and destruction of commercial property — failed to convince the media that South Africans can feel safe, assured that their government is ready to prevent a similar occurrence from happening again...

