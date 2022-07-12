A stronger dollar usually weighs on oil prices as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies
SA’s law and order situation has deteriorated since mayhem in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Last Friday, security cluster ministers briefed the media on what the government had done to bring those behind last July’s mayhem in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to book.
This public relations exercise — meant to coincide with the first anniversary of the wanton looting, violence, murder and destruction of commercial property — failed to convince the media that South Africans can feel safe, assured that their government is ready to prevent a similar occurrence from happening again...
JOHN DLUDLU: Briefing on last year’s unrest shows government is out of its depth
