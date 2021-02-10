Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: SA’s state security agencies far, far from the constitution BL PREMIUM

The recent judgment of the Constitutional Court as to the constitutionality of SA law regulating the interception of communications begins with soaring words from our constitution: “[N]ational security must reflect the resolve of South Africans, as individuals and as a nation, to live as equals, to live in peace and harmony, to be free from fear and want and to seek a better life.”

That’s a timely, even stunning, reminder of what we might demand of our national security agencies. Certainly, it chimes only dissonantly with the recent revelations before the state-capture commission indicating that our state security agencies were repurposed to allow a very favoured few to live free from fear and want, albeit with scrupulous concern, including the recruitment of toxicologists to test their food and bedding...