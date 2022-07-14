Market data including bonds and fuel prices
In SA, state security resources, including hundreds of millions of rand, have for more than a decade been abused to serve party political and personal objectives. This, as with so many of the blights on how the government functions, is a symptom of an unsustainable yet ubiquitous blur between party and state.
We know from Sydney Mufamadi and nine colleagues on the high-level panel that reviewed the State Security Agency (SSA) in 2018 just how much damage this conflation has caused. In July 2018 the panel began an assessment of what it discovered were the SSA’s numerous menacing deformities...
EDITORIAL: Economy is at risk if security is beyond the reach of the state
