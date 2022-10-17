China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month
The processing of the Electoral Amendment Bill in the National Assembly is nearing its conclusion but there has been no let-up in the opposition of civil society to its provisions. The National Assembly will debate and vote on the bill on Thursday, and then it will be sent to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.
The main aim of the bill is to comply with a Constitutional Court finding that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional in that it does not provide for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. The court has given parliament an extended deadline of December 10 to adopt a bill...
EDITORIAL: Struggle against electoral bill goes on as deadline looms
Civil society organisations insist the Electoral Amendment Bill is unconstitutional
