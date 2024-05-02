STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: SA’s AI plan presents both opportunities and hurdles
Concerns about draft national artificial intelligence plan’s vagueness and lack of detail
02 May 2024 - 05:00
SA’s recent rollout of its draft national artificial intelligence (AI) plan at the National AI Government Summit is an important step towards leveraging AI to propel national advancement.
Though the plan is ambitious in scope, covering an array of applications including political, economic and military aspects, its reception has been mixed. Industry experts have raised concerns about the plan’s vagueness and lack of detailed practical applications, which could impede its effectiveness. ..
