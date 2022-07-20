Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Implementation problems have held up policies such as those on the Reserve Bank
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Oilfield services provider second quarter loss widens on Russia-related charges and inflation
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Sales of existing home sales fall for a fifth straight month in June as interest rates rise
The athletes face different challenges at world championships
In just over a week the ANC is due to host its policy conference. In theory this is supposed to be both reflective and prospective. In its reflections the ANC should deliberate on the implementation status of resolutions it committed to in 2017. As with any policy, the time lag between ideological conceptualisation and ultimate implementation is slave to the passage of time and the question of electoral outcomes.
For the ANC, however, since it has been in charge of state power since 1994 the translation of party policy into government action has not up to now been theoretically easy. Consequently, in its conference deliberations the key questions should be about how successful its policies have been, rather than what happened to the policies in the first place...
KHAYA SITHOLE: Rigours of policy realisation stand in way of ANC’s ideological wishlist
