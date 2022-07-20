×

Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Rigours of policy realisation stand in way of ANC’s ideological wishlist

20 July 2022 - 16:25

In just over a week the ANC is due to host its policy conference. In theory this is supposed to be both reflective and prospective. In its reflections the ANC should deliberate on the implementation status of resolutions it committed to in 2017. As with any policy, the time lag between ideological conceptualisation and ultimate implementation is slave to the passage of time and the question of electoral outcomes.

For the ANC, however, since it has been in charge of state power since 1994 the translation of party policy into government action has not up to now been theoretically easy. Consequently, in its conference deliberations the key questions should be about how successful its policies have been, rather than what happened to the policies in the first place...

