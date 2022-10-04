×

National

Electoral Amendment Bill still fails to garner civil society support

Parliament’s home affairs committee has finalised its deliberations on key aspects of the bill

04 October 2022 - 17:17 Linda Ensor

Parliament’s home affairs committee has finalised its decision-making on all key issues in the Electoral Amendment Bill that civil society groups still assert is unconstitutional.

A total of 56 civil society organisations — which support a constituency-based election system which is not provided for in the bill — will take their opposition to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) once the bill is referred there and it holds its own public hearings...

