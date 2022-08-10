×

Politics

ANC flip flops on cooling-off period for independent candidates

The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill

10 August 2022 - 13:52 Linda Ensor

The ANC has done an about turn on the issue of a cooling-off period for individuals wanting to stand as independent candidates in national and provincial elections.

The Electoral Amendment Bill as submitted to parliament required a cooling-off period of three months during which an independent candidate could not be a member of a political party. The intention was to prevent politicians who did not make it onto the lists of their political parties opting instead to stand as independent candidates...

