×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

It’s back to the drawing board on key aspects of Electoral Amendment Bill

Decisions already taken by parliament’s home affairs committee on the bill are now up for review in the light of recent public submissions

BL Premium
27 September 2022 - 15:13 Linda Ensor

Key amendments made by parliament’s home affairs committee to the Electoral Amendment Bill are now under review as a result of further public submissions.

Additional public comments on the amendments were required because of the material changes made to the bill by the committee...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.