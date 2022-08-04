×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Independent candidates need thousands of signatures to contest 2024 elections

They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 14:18 Linda Ensor

Independent candidates contesting the 2024 national and provincial elections will have to garner at least 12,000 signatures for them to qualify, parliament’s home affairs committee decided Thursday.

They will also be prevented from standing as a candidate if they were a member of a political party within three months of the election...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.