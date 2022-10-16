Aaron Motsoaledi denies he is against the electoral bill

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
ESG considerations are becoming important for asset owners, banks and fund managers
Department’s annual report has an impairment due to the long-outstanding balances
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha about top stocks
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The families of some political detainees call on the authorities to ensure the safety of prisoners at Evin
Fifa prohibits the firing of tear gas in a sports arena, but police said they had to use it for the safety of officers and spectators
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday denied claims made by ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala that he is against the Electoral Amendment Bill and that he is ready to engage civil society organisations on it.
Claiming that Motsoaledi had asked him to convey his views at the annual Ahmed Kathrada Foundation lecture, Zikalala said the minister hd told him that the ANC is opposed to the bill. ..
