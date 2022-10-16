×

Politics

Aaron Motsoaledi denies he is against the electoral bill

Speaking at a lecture, Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala claims the ANC does not really support the bill

16 October 2022 - 17:20 Linda Ensor

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Sunday denied claims made by ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala that he is against the Electoral Amendment Bill and that he is ready to engage civil society organisations on it.        

Claiming that Motsoaledi had asked him to convey his views at the annual Ahmed Kathrada Foundation lecture, Zikalala said the minister hd told him that the ANC is opposed to the bill. ..

