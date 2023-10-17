Sharks aim for big statement as they kick off URC with European tour

Newly appointed Sharks captain Francois Venter during a training session at Kings Park in May. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG SPORTS
After the repeated failures to live up to expectations that led to changes at the Kings Park Stadium, there is a feeling within the Sharks that they have found the right formula to finally satisfy the demands of their supporters and big-spending owners.
The Sharks kick off life under the new leadership of coach John Plumtree and skipper Francois Venter as the United Rugby Championship (URC) starts this weekend.
The Durban team, who have been a disappointment in the URC given they boast a Springbok-laden squad, begin their campaign with a four-week European tour, starting with Saturday’s clash against Irish defending champions Munster at their Thomond Park ground on Saturday (6.15pm SA time).
They then meet Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre.
Both of the Sharks’ campaigns in the URC have ended in the quarterfinals, one under the guidance of Sean Everitt and the other under director of rugby Neil Powell.
Powell only coached the team after the sacking of Everitt late in 2022 and has reverted to his assigned position.
Last season, the Sharks failed to qualify for the Champions Cup and dropped to the less-fancied EPCR Challenge Cup.
With the most expensive and arguably the strongest squad on paper in SA domestic rugby, coaching has been identified as the their main shortcoming.
Grabbing silverware
Former player Plumtree, who is back for his second stint as Sharks coach, is the new hope and trusted lieutenant to lead the franchise to the heights owner Marco Masotti craves.
The owners, despite their financial outlay since they bought the side early in 2021, are yet to come close to grabbing silverware.
Sharks attack coach David Williams, also on his second stint with the franchise, said the return of Plumtree has been crucial to the side’s ambitions.
He said the focus under Plumtree has not only been to make sure the team get things right on the pitch, but also to change the Sharks’ culture.
“With John coming in, the focus has been formulating a new Sharks way of doing things,” Williams said.
“That’s been a huge focus for us, to build on and off the field.
“Target-wise [on this tour], it’s about us portraying what the Sharks want to be about and when the people watch us, at stadiums or back here in SA, they must see a team that has a bit of ambition in what they want to do and relentlessness in energy on the field.
“That’s our main focus. The winning is huge, but really displaying what the Sharks’ new way is all about [is paramount].”
Apart from the changes to the technical team, the playing personnel will also be altered as there have been a few exits and arrivals.
Siya Kolisi, Thomas du Toit, Carlu Sadie, Henco Venter and Thaakir Abrahams are among the players who have bid farewell to Kings Park.
The Sharks have made some bold signings, bringing in exciting players such as Aphiwe Dyantyi, Siya Masuku and IG Prinsloo, and experienced campaigners in Coenie Oosthuizen, Francois Hougaard and Vincent Koch, who is at the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks.
Williams said the experienced campaigners will play a big role helping the young players cope with the pressure in big moments in games.
SHARKS TOURING SQUAD
Forwards: Coenie Oosthuizen, Corné Rahl, Dan Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Dylan Richardson, Emile van Heerden, George Cronjé, Hanro Jacobs, James Venter, Kerron van Vuuren, Khwezi Mona, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Phepsi Buthelezi, Reniel Hugo, Sikumbuzo Notshe, Vincent Tshituka
Backs: Aphelele Fassi, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Boeta Chamberlain, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Francois Hougaard, Francois Venter (capt), Marnus Potgieter, Mthokozisi Mkhabela, Murray Koster, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Werner Kok
