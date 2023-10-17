NEVA MAKGETLA: Cost of less reliable census data far greater than savings from cutting budget
More accurate understanding of population movements would improve government spending
17 October 2023 - 05:00
The national census provides critical information, from the size of the population and migration to housing and education. However, the 2022 response rate plummeted, largely due to steep budget cuts and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stats SA provides improved estimates based on a large in-depth, post-census survey. Still, the costs to the government from less reliable data will undoubtedly far outweigh the short-run savings from cutting the statistics budget. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.