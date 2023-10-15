The Big Read
Census reveals a tale of resilience
Big shift from electricity to gas for cooking because of load-shedding, but homes have more TVs and fridges
15 October 2023 - 06:27
South African households dumped electricity for their cooking needs in favour of gas stoves as power cuts intensified over the past 10 years.
But they increased spending on electrical appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners and satellite televisions and bought more cars, while cellphone penetration increased dramatically...
