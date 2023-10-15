SAM MKOKELI: The mice are running but the big cheeses stay put
Whether Mantashe can produce another mice metaphor in a decade remains to be seen
15 October 2023 - 06:29
A lot can happen in a decade, or in the case of South African politics, not much at all.
A decade ago, Gwede Mantashe was the ANC's secretary-general, one of the most powerful politicians. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.