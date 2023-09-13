JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Only a fraction get access to good early child development
Oppenheimer trust’s call for greater spending on basic education is unlikely to be answered
13 September 2023 - 05:00
To be black in SA is to be hemmed in by poor, or a lack of, education and demands by employers for skills you lack. It isn’t about to change soon, largely due to the failure of the state, which will continue well into the future.
In recent years the government has been cutting budgets in a manner that hits those most dependent on state-funded education the hardest, a point Michael Sachs and his colleagues at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University have been hammering home for some time. ..
