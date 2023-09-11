Emigration widens skills gap in SA’s national payment system
Demand for knowledge, experience and an in-depth understanding of the payments industry is outweighing the supply
11 September 2023 - 16:44
UPDATED 11 September 2023 - 23:03
SA’s national payment system, the backbone of the country’s financial system, is grappling with a skills shortage dilemma, worsened by emigration of skilled personnel, the Payment Association of SA (Pasa) has revealed.
The skills shortage comes at a time when the country is looking at modernising the industry and building a more inclusive payments system amid a rapidly changing global payments landscape characterised by the emergence of disruptive technologies, increased cyberthreats, regulation, and consumer demands for faster, cost-effective payments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.