MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC’s apartheid rhetoric obscures party’s feats and solutions
It would seem the one thing ANC ministers can be given credit for in these desperate times for the governing party is paying attention to the memo from Luthuli House advising them to blame apartheid for everything that’s falling apart.
Justice Malala’s latest column in the Financial Mail was on to this last week, observing that “I see two key messages: first, that apartheid is still responsible for much that is wrong with the country and, second, that the ANC will deliver a basic social grant soon” (“Blame and bonsela: Cyril’s way of winning (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/home-and-abroad/2023-09-06-justice-malala-blame-and-bonsela-cyrils-way-of-winning/)”, September 6). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.