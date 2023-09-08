Paul Mashatile blames apartheid for SA’s ‘racialised’ labour force
‘We have inherited a labour force characterised by racial and gender inequities, skills shortages and high unemployment rates particularly among Africans’
08 September 2023 - 11:21
Deputy president Paul Mashatile has become the third ANC politician in as many days to blame apartheid for socioeconomic ills dogging the country.
Addressing the annual national summit of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in Midrand on Friday, Mashatile hailed the dispute resolution and policy formulation body for being at the forefront of shaping the labour market since the dawn of democracy...
