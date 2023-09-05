TOM EATON: Where have all the town planners gone?
The problem, it seems, is not a lack of these professionals but rather a lack of towns to plan
It’s rare for a governing party to launch its election campaign by admitting it is entirely out of its depth, implicitly begging voters to put it out of its misery at the polls. But then the ANC is no ordinary party.
Of course, I understand what President Cyril Ramaphosa was going for as he told the press that he had some regrets about his presidency. He sometimes saunas with people who have summered with people who have accidentally made eye contact with people who work for a living, and he has no doubt heard rumours that these working people like it when presidents pretend to echo their disappointments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.