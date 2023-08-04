GEOPOLITICS
ANTHONY BUTLER: Brics is on sandy India-China border soil
After suggestions that India’s Narendra Modi might only attend the August meeting virtually, India has now said Modi will be attending in person
While South Africans have been preoccupied with the theatrics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his now-disembodied participation at the upcoming Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) summit in Johannesburg, the real action has been taking place elsewhere.
In a foreign policy scare for SA earlier this week, the Hindustan Times suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considering only virtual participation in the August 22-24 meeting. After a reported phone conversation between Modi and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, the Indian government said that Modi would be attending in person after all...
