Narendra Modi to travel to SA for Brics summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg to attend a summit of the Brics group of nations later in August, the Indian government said on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to host most leaders of Brics’ five member states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — on August 22-24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend virtually, due to an ICC arrest warrant related to the war in Ukraine.
China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of the organisation, which aims to offset the perceived hegemony of the US-led West in global affairs. India has reservations about accepting more members.
Modi spoke with Ramaphosa by phone earlier on Thursday, India's government said in a statement.
Ramaphosa said he was interested in visiting India for the G20 summit later in 2023, according to the statement. India holds the presidency of the G20 grouping and will host a summit of its leaders in early September.
Modi said he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the summit.
