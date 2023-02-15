Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
New projects are no compensation for a lack of maintenance over the last 25 years
The market inquiry is to examine if there are any features in the fresh produce value chain that impede or distort competition in the market
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Glencore, which has a secondary listing on the JSE, lifted coal output from its own mining activities 7% to 110-million tonnes
The lagged effect of load-shedding is a major concern for the economy and business confidence
‘The stability of this trust level is unprecedented in Ukrainian history’
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
The company plans to include rice husks and PET bottles as part of sustainable material mix
The competition commission has published the terms of reference for the fresh produce market inquiry in the government gazette.
The scope of the inquiry will look at the sale of fresh produce by the farmer to the customer, the retailer, processor, and/or export market. It will also delve into concentration and prices in the seed, fertiliser and agrochemicals market. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Competition body launches new inquiry into fresh produce
The market inquiry is to examine if there are any features in the fresh produce value chain that impede or distort competition in the market
The competition commission has published the terms of reference for the fresh produce market inquiry in the government gazette.
The scope of the inquiry will look at the sale of fresh produce by the farmer to the customer, the retailer, processor, and/or export market. It will also delve into concentration and prices in the seed, fertiliser and agrochemicals market. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.