Competition body launches new inquiry into fresh produce

The market inquiry is to examine if there are any features in the fresh produce value chain that impede or distort competition in the market

15 February 2023 - 14:26 Katharine Child

The competition commission has published the terms of reference for the fresh produce market inquiry in the government gazette. 

The scope of the inquiry will look at the sale of fresh produce by the farmer to the customer, the retailer, processor, and/or export market. It will also delve into concentration and prices in the seed, fertiliser and agrochemicals market. ..

