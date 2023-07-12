Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Sasol to be prosecuted over excessive gas pricing

Business Day TV speaks to Competition Commission’s Siya Makunga

12 July 2023 - 20:57
The association alleged that Sasol was abusing its dominant position in the market. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The association alleged that Sasol was abusing its dominant position in the market. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sasol is to be prosecuted over gas price gouging. The Competition Commission says Sasol has been charging excessive prices for almost a decade. Business Day TV spoke to the competition watchdog’s spokesperson, Siya Makunga, for more detail on the case.

