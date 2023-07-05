STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: ChatGPT raises serious privacy and security concerns
Free AI platforms can revolutionise your business, but you pay by surrendering the data you supply
05 July 2023 - 05:00
I recently delivered an address on ChatGPT at an event of one of our major banks. ChatGPT is certainly the hottest ticket in town and the topic on everyone’s lips.
The bank’s internal audit team hosted the event and it was looking for guidance on using artificial intelligence (AI) in its work. In the weeks after my talk, I was invited to provide mentorship and guidance to team members as they prepared to deliver their ideas to the leadership team as part of an innovation competition. ..
