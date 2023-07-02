Business

No losers in Prosus’ bid for winners

BL Premium
02 July 2023 - 08:17

Global technology group Prosus is ramping up generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its operations, with plans to buy companies that operate in that space. 

Generative AI is software that can produce text, images, audio and data based on text instructions and is changing the face of content creation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.