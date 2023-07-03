Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Renewed interest in German rival Mastodon as Twitter imposes limits

Mastodon’s active user base increased by 110,000 after Twitter put new limits on the amount of posts users can see

03 July 2023 - 13:35 Hakan Ersen
Berlin — Turmoil at Twitter following new limits on the amount of posts users can see appears to be driving a surge in activity at Mastodon, a German rival that prides itself on its decentralised, user-driven structure.

“Looks like Mastodon’s active user base has increased by 110K (110,000) over the last day. Not bad,” Eugen Rochko, creator and CEO of Mastodon, wrote on the platform late on Sunday.

“I would prefer it if Elon Musk was destroying his site during the work week. This isn’t the first time,” another post from Rochko read.

On Saturday, Twitter boss Elon Musk announced new limits on the number of posts accounts can read in a day. Previously, he had expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.

Musk took over Twitter in October 2022. Since then, his erratic management style has prompted some users and advertisers to turn away from the site.

Mastodon has similar features to Twitter but rather than being controlled by one company, it is installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

