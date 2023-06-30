Gold remains at near four-month lows as Federal Reserve signals two more interest rate hikes by the year-end
According to a common narrative, the ANC was once an outstanding organisation run by outstanding people. Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo: these were the leaders of a golden generation. Then Jacob Zuma took over the ANC and turned it almost overnight into a cesspit of corruption. The story is one is of a rapid decline from greatness to venality.
There is something to this nostalgic story, certainly. Mandela, Sisulu, Tambo: they were without doubt extraordinary political figures the likes of which are rare now. But the tale of decline from greatness is vastly overplayed. ..
JONNY STEINBERG: Not so fast with the myth of ANC’s sudden fall from grace
Party’s past was full of bravery and courage but it was also full of ugliness and deceit
