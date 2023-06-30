Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Not so fast with the myth of ANC’s sudden fall from grace

Party’s past was full of bravery and courage but it was also full of ugliness and deceit

BL Premium
30 June 2023 - 05:00 Jonny Steinberg

According to a common narrative, the ANC was once an outstanding organisation run by outstanding people. Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo: these were the leaders of a golden generation. Then Jacob Zuma took over the ANC and turned it almost overnight into a cesspit of corruption. The story is one is of a rapid decline from greatness to venality. 

There is something to this nostalgic story, certainly. Mandela, Sisulu, Tambo: they were without doubt extraordinary political figures the likes of which are rare now. But the tale of decline from greatness is vastly overplayed. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.