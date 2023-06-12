Opinion

CARTOON: Fall of the ANC

12 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, June 12 2023
Ramaphosa to visit Putin in Moscow to dissuade him from coming to SA

Options include hosting a virtual Brics summit or moving the event to another country in order to avoid arresting Russia president
National
3 days ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Business needs to play hardball with the state

Now might be the time for some straight talking, because the power relationship is shifting
Opinion
1 week ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them

Extremist candidates will need only 40,000 votes to become potential kingmakers in parliament
Opinion
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Magashule expulsion will be the end of RET faction

Former ANC secretary-general will join list that includes Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa
National
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Why the ANC is betting big and putting it all on red

You don’t tell your most lucrative source of income to go to hell until you’ve got an alternative income stream lined up.
Opinion
1 week ago
