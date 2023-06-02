Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them

Extremist candidates will need only 40,000 votes to become potential kingmakers in parliament

02 June 2023 - 05:00 Jonny Steinberg

Over the last month or so fellow columnist Peter Bruce has been sharing with readers what he believes will come after the decline of the ANC. The image he paints is dystopic.

SA’s electorate will fragment into myriad ethnic allegiances, he says. Afrikaners, Zulus, Tsongas, coloureds, everybody basically, will begin voting for their own. And as they do so SA itself will fragment, literally. Those regions able to break away will do so; first in line will be KwaZulu-Natal. ..

