How can SA successfully transition to a low-carbon economy in a just but timely way without seriously damaging its people, society and economy? It will undoubtedly be a serious challenge for the government, the private sector and individuals alike.
Here I examine our view on approaching a just transition within the SA context as a long-term, active global investment manager, and explore the powerful role retirement fund trustees can play in having a positive impact on the climate. ..
ANTHONY WALKER: Investing towards zero: how to approach a just transition
Retirement fund trustees can play a powerful role in affecting the climate positively
BL Premium
