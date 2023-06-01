A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
ANC’s demise will trigger dramatic reordering of allocation of funds such that it begins to work for growth again
President’s panel says it’s quickest way out of crisis
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
The court found the mandatory rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
If City win the FA Cup final they stand a chance to win the treble
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
An ambitious rollout of solar and wind power that will increase the share of renewables in SA’s energy mix from 7% to 40% by 2030 offers the quickest route out of the electricity crisis. This is also the cheapest option for building the type of energy sector SA needs in order to stick to its global climate commitments, according to the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC).
The PCC, which was established in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise on matters such as the just energy transition, on Thursday published a set of recommendations on electricity planning in SA...
SA needs 8GW a year of renewable energy, says climate commission
