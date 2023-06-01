Positive sentiment from a potential pause in Fed interest-rate increases and the debt-ceiling bill passage boosts oil prices, renewing fuel-demand growth optimism
Appointment of former minister to panel could compromise credibility of investigation
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Lingering in Russia amid shifting regulations and nationalisation threats, Western companies face a maze of obstacles in their goal to leave the warring nation
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
Criminal gangs establish secret cigarette manufacturing facilities in the EU, leading to a surge in in counterfeit tobacco seizures, while workers endure ‘slavery’ conditions
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
Last week the Social Research Foundation released an assessment of the electricity position in SA and proposed a route first to resolve the load-shedding crisis, and then to put the country on an energy track capable of sustaining an economic growth rate of 5% of GDP.
The assessment concluded that both objectives can be met within 12- and 60-month time frames respectively, while placing the country in a position to complete a 240-month transition to a clean energy future. ..
GABRIEL MAKIN AND FRANS CRONJE: Fixing the electricity crisis could lead to high growth economy
To reach a zero load-shedding baseline a further 4,000MW-6,000MW must be added to the grid in the near term
