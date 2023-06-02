Spot gold holds steady on hopes the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes
The government and mining industry must take urgent steps to reform and strengthen governance and oversight of these trusts
President’s panel says it’s quickest way out of crisis
Fraught with backstabbing opportunists, they have become synonymous with instability and chaos
The court found the mandatory rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act
As customer and supplier to all the major economy-driving sectors, a strike would have serious knock-on effects
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final
Cape Town’s two new speakeasies are secrets worth sharing, but only by those in the know
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland’s warning of a looming nursing crisis in SA is a depressing reflection of the state of the country. A cohort of ageing cohort of nurses, many of whom will soon be retiring, is not being replaced, due to government inaction.
It was warned well in advance but chose to ignore the warning, Friedland says. Netcare had been accredited to train more than 3,000 nurses a year but was allowed to train “barely a 10th of that”. ..
BRIAN KANTOR: Ideologues and rent-seekers are behind SA’s nursing crisis
