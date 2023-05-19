BRIAN KANTOR: A shock to the system — and getting over it

One analyst warns stagflation is on the cards due to unabated load-shedding
Emerging fields and careers will need people with the right skills
Deputy finance minister repeats reform roll call at the launch of Rand Merchant Bank’s US operation
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Titi criticises the government’s handling of the electricity debacle and says Eskom will struggle to source funding to extend the life of its ageing coal fleet
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
A biography of a sex symbol, a business drama and a Watergate story are among the offerings this week
The latest shock to the SA currency and bond markets is of significant scale, similar to those of 2001, 2008-09 (linked to the global financial crisis), the Nenegate shock of 2015-16, and the Covid-19 shock of 2020.
This shock is entirely of our own making, the punishing result of a failure to keep the lights on and choose our friends more carefully. We know this not only by the abruptly higher rand cost of a dollar or euro but by the poor performance of the rand against other emerging-market and commodity currencies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BRIAN KANTOR: A shock to the system — and getting over it
The interest rates set by the Reserve Bank will make no difference to the rand or the inflation rate
The latest shock to the SA currency and bond markets is of significant scale, similar to those of 2001, 2008-09 (linked to the global financial crisis), the Nenegate shock of 2015-16, and the Covid-19 shock of 2020.
This shock is entirely of our own making, the punishing result of a failure to keep the lights on and choose our friends more carefully. We know this not only by the abruptly higher rand cost of a dollar or euro but by the poor performance of the rand against other emerging-market and commodity currencies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.