BRIAN KANTOR: How more equity and less debt affect a growth company

The case of Mpact demonstrates how best to fund growth
SA paper and packaging company Mpact recently reported highly satisfactory results, a rarity for an SA industrial company. It appears to have good growth prospects linked to SA’s favourable agricultural export outlook.
And Mpact seems willing to invest in the growth opportunity and raise capital from internal and external sources to fund it. It speaks of a 20% internal rate of return on these projects, well above the 15% per annum that could be regarded as the opportunity cost of the capital it raises.
But the Mpact story is complicated by its shareholding. Caxton is an apparently less-than-friendly shareholder that is unwilling to increase its 34.9% stake to the point where it has to make an offer to other shareholders. It would prefer to merge its operations with those of Mpact, which the Mpact board is actively discouraging.
Caxton argues that Mpact has raised too much debt for its comfort, and may have in mind using its own cash pile to fund capital expenditure after a merger. It is a generally valid point; Mpact might be better advised to fund its growth by raising more equity capital and less extra debt.
This approach may not suit Caxton, but it would be a less risky strategy than a merger. And there is no good reason SA pension funds, with their typical 60% equity to 40% debt ratios, would not welcome the opportunity to contribute equity capital that promises good returns.
This is a strategy to be recommended to any growing company. Any equity capital raised that beats the cost of capital will likely add value for shareholders, old and new. The value of the firm will increase by more than the extra capital raised, adding wealth for shareholders with a smaller (diluted) share of what will have become a larger cake. Dilution can take place for good growth reasons — not only to stave off the bankruptcy that invariably comes with too much debt.
The temptation offered by interest rates below the prospective internal rates of return on capex is to raise debt to improve the return on shareholder equity. When internal rates of return have exceeded the costs of finance, hindsight tells us more debt would and should have been the preferred source of capital. In an uncertain world such favourable outcomes cannot be guaranteed.
The savings in taxes paid, because interest payments are deducted from taxable income — that is, equal in value to the tax rate multiplied by the interest paid — may be presumed to reduce the weighted average cost of capital and so perhaps reduce the targeted internal rate of return required to justify an investment decision.
I would counsel against such an approach. Expected return on all the capital put to work, however funded, should be the initial critical consideration independent of tax to be paid. If the expected returns are attractive, the appropriate financial structure can then be considered.
Debt is not necessarily cheaper than equity because it is more risky and the firm may have to pay up for the financial risk it has taken on, usually when it is least convenient to do so.
When the source of any reported growth in earnings appears to be financial engineering and is largely debt financed, it should be treated with suspicion by actual or potential investors. Returns on all capital invested need to be greater than the interest rate on debt raised, and at least meet the returns required by shareholders, who have alternative investment opportunities.
How best to fund growth should be a secondary consideration after a favourable return on capital invested can be assumed with confidence.
Mpact should be strongly encouraged by its shareholders and South Africans in general to realise all the projects that can confidently earn 20% per annum. Raising extra equity rather than only debt capital will help ease its way down an apparently long runway should the 20% return materialise.
• Kantor is head of the research institute at Investec Wealth & Investment. He writes in his personal capacity.
