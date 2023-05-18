Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
World Rugby is looking at how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the sport
On-demand grocery delivery service is growing as more shoppers gain confidence. Though still in its infancy in SA, on-demand grocery delivery is no longer the preserve of high-income households.
With smaller providers tapping into niche markets, the on-demand grocery delivery sector has potential to grow. ..
GUGU LOURIE: SA’s e-grocers racing ahead to meet rising demand
Consumers of various income groups are expected to buy more online
