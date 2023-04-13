Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite cuts mobile data prices to boost online shopping

The retailer’s efforts to become the champion for lower prepaid data prices could enable South Africans to do more shopping from anywhere

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

The convenience of online shopping and banking via the smartphone has to be the best thing since sliced bread.

Nothing beats the experience of being able to buy, pay and bank from anywhere.          ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.