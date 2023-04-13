Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
True to South African tradition, bakkies remain a firm local favourite
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
Ah, South Africa — land of electricity shortages, other than on important public holidays. You can accuse Eskom of many things, but let it never be said that it doesn’t put the jol above the economy. With yet another long weekend of braais and gorgeous weather behind us, there was minimal load-shedding over the Easter weekend.
From a consumer spending perspective, that’s just what the country needs. People feel better after spending time with loved ones, so they arrive at work after a long weekend with renewed spirit, ready to face the inevitable return of load-shedding. Heck, you might even find a stray Easter egg in a Joburg pothole...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Pick n Pay needs your love
The retailer is in one of the most defensive sectors. But that doesn’t mean its position as a consumer citadel is assured
Ah, South Africa — land of electricity shortages, other than on important public holidays. You can accuse Eskom of many things, but let it never be said that it doesn’t put the jol above the economy. With yet another long weekend of braais and gorgeous weather behind us, there was minimal load-shedding over the Easter weekend.
From a consumer spending perspective, that’s just what the country needs. People feel better after spending time with loved ones, so they arrive at work after a long weekend with renewed spirit, ready to face the inevitable return of load-shedding. Heck, you might even find a stray Easter egg in a Joburg pothole...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.