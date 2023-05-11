Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Gunfight at the OK Bazaars turns out to have been just a Wild Bunch
The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
By 8am on Monday May 1, more than 120 people were waiting outside the Checkers in The Point shopping centre, in Sea Point, Cape Town. Across the country, similar scenes were playing out with snaking queues of parents and teens outside Checkers outlets, ready to rush in as the doors opened to lay their hands on bottles of energy drink Prime Hydration.
For Kelli Dorman, it was an early start. She arrived at Checkers at 5am, eldest son and a friend of his in tow, bringing along chairs for herself and a friend. (Her children had wanted to get there by 3am to secure their place in the queue.) ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How Checkers hit the Prime time
South Africans queued for hours on May 1 in the hope of buying bottles of Prime from select Checkers stores. The success of the launch is a case study in influencer culture, and how social media can drive consumption patterns
By 8am on Monday May 1, more than 120 people were waiting outside the Checkers in The Point shopping centre, in Sea Point, Cape Town. Across the country, similar scenes were playing out with snaking queues of parents and teens outside Checkers outlets, ready to rush in as the doors opened to lay their hands on bottles of energy drink Prime Hydration.
For Kelli Dorman, it was an early start. She arrived at Checkers at 5am, eldest son and a friend of his in tow, bringing along chairs for herself and a friend. (Her children had wanted to get there by 3am to secure their place in the queue.) ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.