Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: The race to deliver

A Sixty60 rider could show home affairs how to pick up speed — much like Nampak is trying to do with its turnaround

BL Premium
02 March 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

I lost six hours on Friday. Home affairs. I took my daughter to collect her identity document. Collect … not apply. Just collect. What could be easier?

First, the office in Maynard Mall, Wynberg, closed for four hours of load-shedding. Seemingly there was no backup plan. When the power switched on the computers needed time to get back online. How very 1990s … When proceedings eventually got under way at about  12.45pm, the processing of collections dragged at a snail’s pace. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.