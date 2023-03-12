Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli
Beneliza Noarises is a seagoing quality controller for Erongo Marine
Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite, continues to lead the race for mid-to-upper customers after double-digit growth in sales at its Checkers stores, underscoring the success of its strategy to focus on improving customer experience.
Checkers’ sales were 16.9% higher in the 26 weeks to January 1 2023 compared to the prior period while rival Woolworths Food’s turnover increased 7.6% and by 5.4% on a comparable store basis in the 26 weeks ended December 25 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Checkers eats rivals' lunch
Retailer continues to gain share in mid-to-upper segment
Africa’s biggest retailer, Shoprite, continues to lead the race for mid-to-upper customers after double-digit growth in sales at its Checkers stores, underscoring the success of its strategy to focus on improving customer experience.
Checkers’ sales were 16.9% higher in the 26 weeks to January 1 2023 compared to the prior period while rival Woolworths Food’s turnover increased 7.6% and by 5.4% on a comparable store basis in the 26 weeks ended December 25 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.