Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Ethos must list medical tech company Vertice on A2X or JSE

The SA-based medtech firm, which harnesses AI and machine learning to create sustainable healthcare experiences, is poised for huge growth

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 05:00 GUGU LOURIE

SA-based medical technology company Vertice MedTech, owned by JSE-listed Ethos Capital, is doing well as an unlisted entity. 

Vertice provides medical device solutions for African healthcare providers and patients to achieve the best possible healthcare.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.